ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $369.37

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.37 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 373.80 ($4.73). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 368.20 ($4.66), with a volume of 290,528 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.45) to GBX 490 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 443.33 ($5.61).

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASC

ASOS Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 362.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.04. The company has a market capitalization of £439.61 million, a P/E ratio of -185.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, insider William Barker purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £613,800 ($776,372.38). Insiders own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.