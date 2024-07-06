ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.86. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
