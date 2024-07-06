Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

