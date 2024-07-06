Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 0.8%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.48 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 864,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 968,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.84 ($0.25).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.85.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

