Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AI traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.76 and a 1-year high of C$11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 41.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

