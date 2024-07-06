Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,403. The company has a market cap of C$476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$11.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of C$25.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.