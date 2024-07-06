ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.44

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.44 and traded as low as $32.31. ATS shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 12,344 shares.
ATS Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
