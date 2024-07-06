AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.5 %

AN opened at $157.02 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

