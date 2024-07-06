Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Stock Price Up 50.3%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Avacta Group Stock Up 50.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.