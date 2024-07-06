Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.73% of Avanos Medical worth $121,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,249,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

