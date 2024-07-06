Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $105.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,892,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.