Aviva’s (AV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($6.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 572 ($7.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.56).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 471.40 ($5.96) on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 501.40 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 460.96. The company has a market cap of £12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,834.46 ($6,114.93). Also, insider Thomas Neil acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £484,000 ($612,193.27). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

