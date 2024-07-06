AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Shares Up 2.5%

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 856,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,109,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.
About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.