AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Shares Up 2.5%

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 856,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,109,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.