Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 504 ($6.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,290.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 491.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 496.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a one year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

