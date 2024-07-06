Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.