Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWYFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Bellway Price Performance

BWY opened at GBX 2,700 ($34.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,661.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,659.74. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.66).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

