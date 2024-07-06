Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.11) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($46.17) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BWY
Bellway Price Performance
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.