Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ stock opened at $496.16 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $496.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.25.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.