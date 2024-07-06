BetterWealth LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BetterWealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 14,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

