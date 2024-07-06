BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $63.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.56.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

