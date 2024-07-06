Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLN shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

