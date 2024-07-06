BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.