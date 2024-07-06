Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 471 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Block by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

