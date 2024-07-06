BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

AOT opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$312.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

