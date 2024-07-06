Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.48

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$82.48 and traded as high as C$87.46. Bombardier shares last traded at C$87.37, with a volume of 1,326 shares changing hands.

Bombardier Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

