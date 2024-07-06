BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

