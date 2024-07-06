Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.66 and traded as high as C$16.24. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.09, with a volume of 35,814 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

