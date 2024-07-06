Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.44. Brightcove shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 317,707 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Brightcove Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

