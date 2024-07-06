Brokerages Set Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Target Price at $155.78

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $92.29 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.