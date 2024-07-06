Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $39.53

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

