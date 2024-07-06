Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Target Price at GBX 4,933.13

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,933.13 ($62.40).

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.79) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.48) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.04) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,800 ($86.01) to GBX 6,500 ($82.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($66.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($10,671.39). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,112 ($64.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,607.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,447.26. The firm has a market cap of £22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($78.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,749.14%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

