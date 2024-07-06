Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 559.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.80 ($7.08).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.