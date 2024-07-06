Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 559.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.80 ($7.08).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.91) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON BAB opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,758.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 532.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.22. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

