Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $40.18

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after purchasing an additional 413,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

