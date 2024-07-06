Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $11.80

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611 in the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

