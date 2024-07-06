Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target at $85.38

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

