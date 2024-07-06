Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Price Target at $96.32

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

CP opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

