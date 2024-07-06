Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Target Price at C$35.43

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CU. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$29.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.86.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

