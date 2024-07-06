Brokerages Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) PT at C$82.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.00.

CCL.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CCL Industries

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.61. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The company has a market cap of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total value of C$169,432.50. In related news, Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.34, for a total transaction of C$169,432.50. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,375 shares of company stock worth $3,743,694. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

