Brokerages Set Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Target Price at $19.83

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

