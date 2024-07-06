Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $32.57

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.57.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.