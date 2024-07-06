Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $149.80

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Entegris has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

