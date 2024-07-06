Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $79.88

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

