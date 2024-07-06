Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $50.00

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
H World Group stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
