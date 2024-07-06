Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Target Price at $250.71

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

