Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $229.30

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

IBP stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $96,248,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 43.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

