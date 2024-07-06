Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $44.71

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IP opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.