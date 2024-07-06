Brokerages Set IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Target Price at $16.50

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $36,372.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 949,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IonQ by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 334,856 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,410,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

