Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $1.38

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,794 shares of company stock valued at $112,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,633.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 205,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 193,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

