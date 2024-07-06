Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $101.06

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.06.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 103,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.9% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

