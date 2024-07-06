Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price at $16.10

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 4.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Navient by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Navient by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

