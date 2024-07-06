Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Target Price at $51.86

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.